June 11, 1937—May 26, 2022

JEROME—Bonnie Jane Kersey, 84, of Jerome, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, May 26, 2022. Bonnie Jane Wilson was born on June 11, 1937 in Wendell, Idaho to Woodrow Wallace Wilson and Myrtle May Miles Wilson. Bonnie was raised in Jerome, Idaho on her parents’ farm. She graduated from Jerome High School and attended one year of business college.

Shortly after, Bonnie married William Alvin Kersey Jr. on April 27, 1956 in Jerome, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Bonnie and Bill spent their early years as a Navy family. Bonnie cared for their two small children, Kevin and Karen, during this time. They made many lifelong friends as they moved throughout the country. Bonnie and Bill eventually settled back in their hometown of Jerome, Idaho.

Bonnie was a homemaker and supported Bill in all of his civic endeavors, including their real estate business and her small hobby shop. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed serving in many Primary and Relief Society callings throughout the years. She and Bill served two missions, one at the Boise, Idaho Temple and one at the LDS Employment Center in Twin Falls.

Bonnie enjoyed spending her days with her children and all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her home was filled with all of her artwork. In the early 80’s they renovated their home, including a large craft room in which she spent many days painting and making crafts for her loved ones. That room was a treasure trove for her grandchildren. They enjoyed finding all kinds of things to build or take home. Bonnie always had time for her grandchildren to color a picture, make an ornament, or paint a project. She loved to can jam and peaches from fruit grown in Bill’s garden. She enjoyed spending time with Bill and her family at their property in Mackay, and at her sister’s home in Hagerman.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Alvin Kersey Jr; her son, Kevin LeRoy Kersey; son-in-law, Evan Carpenter; and brothers, Wallace D. “Red” Wilson and Jess Wilson; and her parents.

She is survived by daughter, Karen Kay Carpenter; grandchildren, Amie (Wes)Winn, Sara (Trevor Newby) Richey, Jason Carpenter, Erin (Jake) Bass, Kyle (Rachel) Carpenter, and Joel (Meghan) Carpenter; great-grandchildren, Clayton and Alexis Winn, Aiden, Gavin and Madison Richey, Nathan Carpenter, Charlotte Bass, Quinn, Brynlee and Olivia Carpenter, and Ezra and Adelynn Carpenter; sisters, Dorsie Probasco of Utah and Mary Jo Durfee of Idaho.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, June 6, 2022, at Jerome Cemetery, Jerome, Idaho.

