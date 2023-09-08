Jan. 28, 1931—Aug. 28, 2023

WENDELL — Bonnie Aileen Wendel went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2023. She was born in Kerrville, Texas, on January 28, 1931.

Bonnie met Lew, her husband, in San Antonio, TX while he was in the U.S. Air Force and they married in 1956. While Lew was in the Air Force, they lived in San Antonio, TX, Panama, and Anchorage, AK until Lew retired. In 1984 they moved back to Boerne, TX. In 1998 they took a trip to Idaho to visit their son “Buddy” and they fell in love with the area, so much that, in 2000, they moved to Wendell, ID.

Bonnie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to us all. She was a faithful Christian woman who loved going to church and bible study. She enjoyed volunteering for different community events. She was loved by her family and friends. She will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Sylvester Wendel; and her son, John Paul Wendel. She is survived by her son, Victor Wendel and wife, Janet; her son, Lewis “Buddy” Wendel; her granddaughters: Michelle Fabry, Stephanie Mosbey, Lindsey Hudspeth, Joni Griggs, Caty Garcia and several great-grandchildren.

Bonnie’s ashes will be placed next to her husband’s in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Eagle, Idaho on September 21, 2023, reunited once again.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bonnie’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.