Bobette Jenifer Grinsted

July 12, 1946 - Sept. 16, 2022

MERIDIAN — Bobette Jenifer (Ritzman) Grinsted, 76, of Meridian, and formally of Twin Falls, passed away with her family by her side on September 16, 2022, as the result of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Disease. Bobette was born in Pocatello, Idaho on July 12, 1946 to Paul and Mary (Dillon) Ritzman. She attended school in Pocatello, including St. Anthony's Catholic School, Pocatello High School, and Idaho State University. She graduated from ISU with a degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology and later obtained her Elementary Teaching Certification.

In her youth the Ritzman home was on the land now occupied by ISU library. Bobette often spoke of playing on Red Hill and spending time with cousins on a family farm near Lava. She enjoyed camping and crawdad fishing with her dad, and loved being with her nieces and nephews, frequently babysitting for her sisters.

In high school Bobette was an honor student, voted "Cutest" senior, and was also named Kiwanis Key Club Sweetheart. She liked going to the Shanghai Restaurant, where owner Jimmy always greeted her as "The Sweetheart".

In college Bobette was an active member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, the Honor Society Chimes, and many other campus activities. She met Carl Grinsted while they were both attending ISU, and they were married on June 10, 1967 at St. Anthony's Church in Pocatello.

Bobette was an elementary as well as an early childhood education teacher for over 23 years. Bobette's first full-time teaching position was in second grade at Pershing Elementary in Rupert, but she spent the majority of her teaching career in Twin Falls where she participated the reopening of St. Edwards Catholic School, and later was the first teacher hired for the start-up of the Twin Falls School District's Preschool Early Childhood Developmental Program. She served on the Region V Infant and Toddler Committee, and was Chair in 1997. Bobette was dedicated to her profession and her students of whom she spoke fondly of throughout the years.

Bobette retired in 2007 to spend more time with family. She loved family gatherings and outings. She spent many joyous hours with her daughters, grandkids and great-grandkids supporting their activities and numerous family camping trips and vacations.

Bobette loved the beauty of the world and made the world more beautiful through her arts. She mastered the art of ceramics while her sister was working at Nora Patten's NuArt Ceramics in Pocatello and she was also a talented was quilter and painter. She drew and colored incredible characters for her classrooms displays and student performances. She taught the arts and crafts to her three daughters while emphasizing the importance of education, and she supported them in their sports, dance, and other extracurricular activities.

Bobette is survived by her husband, Carl, their three daughters, Tamarie Olson, Carleen Schnitker, and Darcie (Bryan) Koffer; grandchildren, Ryanne (William) Schnitker O'Keeffe, Teagen Schnitker, Dayln and Trevin Olson, Dharma, Jeni and Jaycen Koffer and great-grandchildren Wesley and Josette O'Keeffe; sister-in-law, Marie, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bobette is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary, brother, Paul D. Ritzman, sisters, MaryLee Shannon and Paula Clark, and beloved nephew Timothy Patten.

Services will be held for Bobette in Pocatello on Friday, October 28, 2022, with a 1:00 p.m. Graveside Service at Mountain View Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Reception at Best Western Pocatello Inn hosted by the family.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you consider making a donation to CUREPSP at https://www.psp.org, or the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at http://www.michaeljfox.org in the memory of Bobette.