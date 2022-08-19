1937—2022

TWIN FALLS—Bobby Riedesel, 85, of Twin Falls passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022, surrounded by her children.

Bobby was born in Colfax, WA in 1937 to Earl and Viola Wagner. She grew up in Moscow ID, married and moved to Twin Falls ID in 1964. She had 3 children and was a stay-at-home mom. She was active in the Presbyterian Church and volunteered at the Twin Falls Visitor Center for many years. She was an active CSI fan, being a booster mom for students and attending basketball and volleyball games. She was an avid golfer and loved to play any type of card games, being known as a card shark by friends and family. She loved to spend time talking to friends and family.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, her sister, Mickey and her daughter, Pam.

She is survived by her children, Jeff (Ann), Karen (Steve) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family wishes to thank her care giver for caring for Bobby these past months and Canyons Retirement Center for their kindness and care these past weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

A service will be held at 11:00 am August 27, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. in Twin Falls. Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com.