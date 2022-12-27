March 28, 1939 - Dec. 21, 2022

BURLEY — Our loving father, Bobby Gene Dayley (affectionately known as Bob), returned quietly to his Father in Heaven in his home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, surrounded by his family. There was a happy reunion in heaven when he was reunited with the love of his life and eternal partner, Jo Dayley.

Dad was born March 28, 1939, to J Darrell “Ted” and Barbara Celestine Welch Dayley, in Burley, Idaho, in a cabin built by his grandfather. He was the oldest of four boys. He attended elementary school at the old Springdale School, which is less than two miles from his current home. He was also the first class to attend the then new Burley High School which is now the CSI College Building. Soon he became involved in music with his beloved cousin and friend, Newell Dayley. Both of them picked the trumpet to play and never looked back. They played in the school band as well as in their own Blues and Jazz dance band all around the area.

He attended Brigham Young University intending to major in music, but he ended up majoring in “marriage” and Accounting. The first day of college he met the love of his life, Jo Zirbel, while playing in band. They fell in love and married in the Manti Utah Temple on the 25th of March, 1959. The next five years kept them extremely busy, Dad finishing school and Mom having babies. When Dad graduated we moved to Los Angeles, California, where he worked for Price Waterhouse Audit and Accounting Firm.

Mom and Dad wanted to raise their children in Idaho and they moved back to Burley where he worked in his father's business. Along with his father and brothers, Dad became a very successful businessman in their family underground utility construction business, J.D. Dayley & Sons. Each of us six kids, two girls and four boys, learned to work hard with our dad, shoveling and eventually running heavy equipment, splicing telephone lines, and bidding jobs.

Mom and Dad instilled their love for music in each of their children but they did not stop there. Mom and Dad dreamed about forming an orchestra in the area and so they did with help from their friends. The Magic Valley Philharmonic Orchestra started in their living room and blossomed into a full-sized orchestra. Since then, many people have been able to make their dreams come true by being part of the orchestra or by enjoying their music.

Dad loved serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had many callings, but his favorite was serving in the Primary. He loved his Primary children, and he loved the youth. For more than 20 years, he would make a senior yearbook for each of the seniors in his ward that included their pictures and letters from the bishopric and family. Many would stop and thank Dad for that precious gift.

He was blessed to be on the stake high council for the Church and he loved getting to know everyone throughout the Declo Idaho Stake. However, his ultimate favorite calling was serving in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple. He served until his Parkinson's Disease progressed to the point that it became a struggle to make the trip. Dad's main goal in life was to make sure each one of his kids and grandkids knew that he had a testimony of Jesus Christ. He loved his Savior with all his heart.

He was always known as a kind and giving person. He did not like anybody else to know when he would give money to a charity or help them, if he could possibly avoid it. Both Mom and Dad were like that.

Mom and Dad always found a way to make their dreams come true and also their children's dreams come true. They were blessed to build a cabin where they could spend time together. Family was everything to him and everything he did was so that the family could be closer together. For us, he's the greatest man we have ever known, and a perfect example of a father and a husband and how to live!

He will be missed immensely! But we find joy and peace knowing he is free from the trials of this life which he bore so well. Mom and Dad will celebrate Christ's birth together, and that is the miracle of Christmas this year.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jo Dayley; his parents, Barbara and Ted Dayley; and his brother, Jay Allen Dayley.

He is survived by his brothers, Dennis Dee Dayley and Ted Rex Dayley; his six children, Bob Allen Dayley (Luisa), Darrell Gene Dayley (Teresa), Barbara Jo Tolman (Golden), Ted Arthur Dayley (DeAnna), Jolene Eve Toland (engaged to Patrick Libby), Dale Edward Dayley (Shirley); and many grandkids and great-grandkids.We would like to give a giant thank you to all the doctors and friends who have supported and been there for Dad throughout his battle with Parkinson's Disease; especially, Dr. Walter Graham who was not only Dad's physician, but also a very good friend. We would also like to thank Intermountain Healthcare and Hospice for their loving kindness and support. We are forever grateful! And finally, thank you to the wonderful people from Meals on Wheels — you were our friends and daily support.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Springdale 2nd Ward, located at 519 E. 200 S., of Burley, with Bishop Ben Guercio officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the funeral, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.