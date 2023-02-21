Nov. 4, 1945—Feb. 10, 2023

BURLEY — Bobby Gene “Bob” Bay Jr., 77 year old, Burley resident, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at Cassia Regional Hospital with his family by his side. Bob was born in Prairie Grove, Arkansas on November 4, 1945 the son of Bobby Gene Bay, Sr. And Ruth Ann Kirk. Bob lived on an Indian Reservation as a child.

Bob served his country in the United States Navy from 1963-1968 for the Fighter Squadron 211. Bob married Leonnie Harp on April 28, 1971 in Reno, Nevada. Leonnie passed away in2019.

Bob attended Cosmetology School with Leonnie and also was a Carpenter for most of his life. He helped Leonnie raise her two children, Bridget and Neddie. Bob and Lee bought run down homes from California to Idaho and renovated them which turned into a hobby over the years.

Bob loved to fish with Lee and go on adventures with his stepchildren and grandchildren which Bob helped raise as well, specifically Ashley and Josh. They also had a third grandchild, Gino. Bob also has eight great-grandchildren.

You could also find both working in the flower and vegetable garden. Family gatherings were the funnest gatherings. Bob was always on to help anyone that needed anything. He was caring and kind but also had his Grizzly Adams side. Bob tinkered with things in his spare time from working on his motor home or vehicles to making things for Lee even after she passed.

Bob loved to do BBQ’s and make all types of food. Bob loved his family. In keeping with Bob’s wishes, no formal services will be held. A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.