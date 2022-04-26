Bobby (Bob) Joe Anderson

July 19, 1934 - April 16, 2022

Bobby Joe (Bob) Anderson of Oakley, Idaho passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Bob has resided in Oakley for most of his life. He was born on July 19, 1934, in Preston, Missouri to Jake and Cela Anderson. He was the seventh child, of five brothers and three sisters. He completed his education in Missouri and then traveled to Idaho with a couple of close friends in the 1950s. Upon arrival in Idaho, Bob met Ann Martin and they were married and sealed together in the Salt Lake (LDS) Temple on April 11, 1957. They settled down in Oakley, Idaho to start a family that consisted of four boys.

Bob worked many jobs in the Mini-Cassia area, but his passion was performing mechanical services in his shop located next to the family home. People would bring their cars, trucks, tractors, or anything with an engine to him for repairs. Bob loved it as this was his passion and hobby.

Bob is survived by his four sons: Joe Anderson of Rupert, Idaho, Vince (Maria) Anderson of Kimberly, Idaho, Mike (Ronda) of Nampa, Idaho, and Mark (Trish) Anderson of Oakley, Idaho. He also has a sister, Kay (James) Thomas living in Aldrich, Missouri, and a sister-in-law Katie Anderson in Preston, Missouri. As well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A viewing will be held Thursday, April 28th from 5 to 7:00 p.m. at Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 East Main Street in Burley. Funeral services will occur at the Oakley Stake Center on April 29th. Additional viewing services on the morning of the 29th from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 11 a.m., followed by the graveside at the Basin Cemetery immediately following. Arrangements are being handled by Morrison Payne Funeral Home located at 321 E Main St, Burley, Idaho. A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at morrisonpayne.com