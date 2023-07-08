July 2, 1936—July 5, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Dr. Bob Ridgeway, 87, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2023. He was born on July 2, 1936, in Twin Falls to parents Kenneth and Leone Ridgeway. After attending local schools and graduating from the “new” Twin Falls High School in 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving his country for three years in Southern California, Japan, the Philippines and Okinawa. In1957, he enrolled at the University of Idaho becoming a proud member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. While in Moscow, a fraternity brother introduced him to his future wife Nancy Nicolin. Their college romance grew and the couple married in 1958. In 1960, Bob moved his wife and young family to Chicago to attend Loyola University Dental School. He relocated to Kimberly, Idaho in 1964 where Dr. Ridgeway D.D.S. opened up his first dental office on Main Street. In 1969, Bob and his family returned to Chicago to enter an Orthodontic residency at Loyola University. After two years of practicing in Palatine, Illinois, he returned to his hometown and opened his orthodontic office practicing for over 30 years.

Bob was active in the Idaho State Dental Association serving as president in 1984, and a year later, he was elected president of the Idaho State Orthodontic Society. In 1996, he received the prestigious President’s Award by the ISDA, and was appointed by Governor Phil Batt to serve on the Idaho State Board of Dentistry where later he would serve as Chairman.

An avid golfer and runner, Bob was a life-long member of Blue Lakes Country Club. When he wasn’t hitting the links he could be found running along the many country roads of Southern Idaho where he was a regular participant in local road races. His passion for running led him to complete in five marathons including qualifying and finishing the 1982 Boston Marathon. When it came time to relax, Bob found solitude in the Sawtooth Mountains with his family and their dogs at the Ridgeway cabin at Smiley Creek.

After retiring in 2001, a passion for travel led Bob and Nancy on journeys across the world including classic bike trips across Eastern Europe and France, cruises along the Rhine river in Germany, rail adventures in Switzerland, and epic visits to Paris, Stockholm and Copenhagen. Retirement gave Bob and Nancy the opportunity to escape 16 seasons of Idaho’s winter and spend time in sunny Chandler, Arizona.

A life-long supporter of the University of Idaho, Bob supported his Vandal athletic teams through thick and thin attending annual homecoming football games and following his teams on radio and TV whenever he could. He supported many U of I fundraising opportunities and established the annual Tom Ridgeway Memorial Endowment at his fraternity.

Bob is survived by Nancy, his wife of 65 years and their children Mike (Janaye), Gregg (Sheila), Steve and Megan Fleshman (Brent). He was preceded in death by his son Tom (1959-1981). Other survivors include his brother Jerry Ridgeway and grandchildren Nicole (Tom), Alex (Stephanie), Lucy, Max, Ella, Avery, Mason, great-grandson William and the family’s beloved golden retriever Zoey.

A celebration of life will be held in Twin Falls later this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to your favorite charity in Bob’s name or send a donation to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, 420 Victory Ave. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com.