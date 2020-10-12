Bob Merrill Harman

July 6, 1931 ~ October 9, 2020

Bob Merrill Harman, 89, peacefully passed his final test on October 9, 2020 in Rexburg, Idaho. He was the oldest child born to Maurice Merrill Harman and Bernice Mathison Harman on July 6, 1931 in Granger, Utah. His childhood was spent working on the family's farm where he learned how to get the job done right. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Twila Doone Ivie, on September 21, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. Four months later he was called to serve a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Western Central States Mission. Later he served his country in the United States Army Medical Corps in Tacoma, Washington.

Bob and his brothers, Bud and Michael, expanded the family farm in Riverton to grow hay, tomatoes, sugar beets and grain. They also started a dairy and milked 150 cows where they taught the family and many neighborhood boys the value of hard work. When the suburbs crowded in on them, they sold that farm and he bought a large ranch where he farmed with his sons on the north side near Rupert, Idaho. He continued to pursue his entrepreneurial endeavors where along with his partners founded LandView Fertilizer in 1984.