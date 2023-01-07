Nov. 26, 1930 - Dec. 24, 2022

MERIDIAN — Billy Harold Davis was born in Nettleton, Mississippi, on November 26, 1930. He passed away on December 24, 2022, in Meridian, Idaho. Billy came from extremely humble roots in the deep South and was the youngest child of Marion and Lera Davis.

He was the father of five sons and the grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather to countless loving grandchildren.

Being a military man, Billy moved around the world and made many friends. He lived in California, Texas, Colorado, and Hawaii, while also honorably executing frequent missions throughout Europe, the Pacific, and Micronesia. His vivid stories and recollection of military service, which took him all over the world and into harms way countless times, were told in such a dignified and clear manner which has inspired future generations with a reminder of what veterans have done through their service and sacrifice of this great Nation.

Billy and Ramona moved to Buhl, Idaho in 1992 and loved living in the Magic Valley, they remained there until 2006. Upon moving to Meridian in 2006 to be closer to family and friends, Billy and Ramona continued to travel, camp, and host family get-togethers where great food and deep connections were always on the menu.

Billy enjoyed many things including military history, gardening, traveling, spending time with family, cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events, and food. He especially enjoyed listening to "The King of Cool", Dean Martin, as well as watching his beloved "The Duke", John Wayne movies.

Billy's passing was preceded by his wife Ramona Espinosa; his father Marion; his mother, Lera; his brother Marion Jr.; and two sons, Gary, and Tom.

Billy lived life to the fullest and made many friends along the way; Billy tried his best to always accommodate and make everyone happy; those who knew him will surely miss his love, friendship, and guidance. His family will miss him greatly and is so thankful for the time we shared together.

An "Open House" service will be held at Summers Funeral Home (Meridian) on January 12, 2023 from 4-6 pm, followed by a "Military Honors" service at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery (Boise) on January 13, 2023 from 10-11:30 am.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of the ultimate American Patriot, Billy H. Davis, please visit the Tribute Store at www.summersfuneral.com or reach out to his grandson Milo Davis (208) 631-9037.