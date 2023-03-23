Aug. 3, 1942 ~ March 18, 2023

JEROME — Billy Gene Slaughter, 80, of Jerome, Idaho, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, into the arms of Jesus. He was our beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend.

Billy was born August 3, 1942, in Roosevelt, Oklahoma to Eugene and Ethel Slaughter. The family moved to California where he would grow up with his younger brother, Carl. He graduated from David Star Jordan High School in Long Beach, California in 1961.

In 1964, he volunteered to go into the United States Army where he served three years in Germany. In 1969, he married Margret May, and they were later divorced. He raised his two children, Diana and Michael, as a single father with the support of his parents.

Billy worked as a school custodian in California and in 1979 the family moved to Jerome, Idaho to start a dairy farm. After his time on the farm ended, he worked for Commercial Creamery in Jerome, retiring in 2008 after working there for 24 years.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Ethel.

He is survived by his children: Diana and Michael; brother, Carl (Linda); nephew, Travis (Hayley); nieces: Tammy (Troy) and Lynn; many great-nieces and nephews; cousins; and his beloved dog, Shadow.

We want to thank those who cared for him during the last few months of illnesses and hospitalizations. We would also like to thank Hospice Visions for the care they gave to him and the family in the last moments of his life. Now, he is free from pain and in the presence of Jesus.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Free Will Baptist Church, 810 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. He will be laid to rest at Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Billy’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.