May 27, 1937—April 22, 2023

MALTA — Billy Floyd Fox, an 85-year-old resident of Malta, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at his home.

Billy was born May 27, 1937, in Anaheim, California, to Mr. Lester Dennis Fox and Edna Mae (Jones) Fox. In 1955, he graduated from Valencia High School in Placentia, California. Bill had two brothers, one which was a twin, and two sisters.

All of Bill’s siblings have passed, including his parents, aunts, and uncles, along with most of his friends.

Bill missed his family and would often say “I’m the last of the Foxes, why am I still alive?” We would tell him he shouldn’t have worked out and ran so much. He would snarl and growl. He also shared stories about his friends, like the Flemmings, who made knives, and the Pepcorns, whom they went backpacking and camping with on the weekends. He often talked about the orange groves in California where he grew up.

After high school, Bill spent a couple years enjoying his youth, and “living it up!” He then went to college majoring in Business Administration. After college he began working at Magna Products in Santa Fe Springs, California, from 1957 to 1960.

He was a chemical worker, shop worker, truck driver, and a shop foreman. He joined the U.S. Army Reserve Forces in 1960. In 1961, he moved to Yorba Linda, California, where he worked in Autonoetic Aerospace, a Division of North American Rockwell. From 1961 to 1971, he did various jobs within the company, the last being a Lesion Man Engineer.

In 1962, while working for Rockwell, he was on six months of active duty with the Army Reserves, he lost his eye to a grenade that blew up on him during a training session. Bill was honorably discharged where he continued to work at Rockwell. Bill said he worried the eye would stop his dating experience, but the eye patch seemed to still attract the ladies. In June of 1964, Bill married Carla. Due to unhappy differences, they divorced in March of 1969. They had no children.

Bill made several trips to Idaho because someone said hunting was good. It was in Rockland that he shot his trophy buck. Soon Bill met Melody Lynne Shoemaker, the love of his life, who had a son, Sean Fox.

Bill then retired from Rockwell and moved to Idaho. The two were married on April 14, 1972. Bill raised Sean Fox as his own. Later they had two more kids, Kristen Fox, and Bo James Fox.

Bill was employed for Cassia Hospital as a Material Manager. He retired early and Bill and Melody spent their time with the grandchildren and family. His wife passed away on April 28, 2006. Bill was forever lost without her.

In 2010, he moved in with his son-in-law, Jason Phillips, and daughter, Kristen, and family. Bill lived under their home for the next eight years until their home sold in 2019. They shared many great times with them living in Albion, Idaho.

After the Phillips’ sold their home, he lived on his own in Albion until 2021. Due to being lonely and needing more help, he moved in with his son, Bo, and daughter-in-law, Shannon Fox. Bill became our shadow for the next couple of years. His health continued to go down, but he continued to push forward. No one would have ever known he was 85 years old as he looked young.

Bill was a very clean, well dressed, orderly man. He would wake up at 7:00 a.m., eat breakfast at 8:30 a.m, lunch at noon and dinner at 5:30 p.m. It took a little for us to get on his schedule, but soon he had us trained. He would also come out each day looking spiff, like he was ready for work. Bill loved the Sunday meals we had as family when Melody was alive. He loved looking at the family photos, which were lined up perfectly in his room. Bill was part of our everyday life, and we shall be forever grateful for the time we had with him.

Melody always said she was going to get a tiny new home and he would be the first to go, but with Bill’s stubborn personality she was wrong. He lived another 17 years and was stronger than an ox. He once got thrown down by our horse and he jumped right back up. Because his poor depth perception was no good, Bo had to take his keys away. He was not happy. He had many colors of paint on his bumper. It was not easy taking care of him, but we now miss his routines and the permanent impression he left us. We adapted to his way, and he adapted to us!

Bill also had a few passions. He loved to hunt, fish, collect guns, clothes and shoes. He filled our 20-foot storage container with clothes and shoes. He donated to many wildlife and outdoor campaigns, along with gun rights and children’s charities. Bill can now fly high in the sky, and shine like a rainbow! He is looking down on us, laughing because we can’t stop him! He’s with his forever-missed wife, Melody Fox! We will all miss his presence. His legacy will live on!

Billy is survived by his children, Sean Fox, Jason (Kristen) Phillips, Bo (Shannon) Fox; grandchildren, Josh and Jessica Phillips, Blaine and Bethanie Phillips, Dylan and Robyn Hughes, Cassie Phillips, Sam and Courtney Phillips, Braden Fox, Brody Fox, Melody Fox, Mckinnon Fox, Mckade Fox, and Landon Fox; great-grandchildren, Caroline Hughes, Jemma Hughes, and Arian Fox. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; two sisters; granddaughter, Mattelisse Fox; and many cousins, uncles, and aunts.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 at Rupert Cemetery, located at 450 N. Meridian, in Rupert, with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.