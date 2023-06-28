TWIN FALLS — Billie Conant, 91, of Twin Falls, Idaho, went to be with her Lord on June 23, 2023. She was born in Liberal, Kansas, attended Friends Bible College in Haviland, Kansas, earning her degree in Bible and Christian Service. She later also received a Bachelor’s degree in Education.
She was a teacher, Pastor of the Gospel, Musician, Loving Mother of: Denny and Molly Conant of Salem, Oregon, Sheldon and Debbie Harding of Aurora, Colorado, Michael and Shella Rinard of Twin Falls, Idaho. She also has grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of her Life will be at Greenleaf Friends Church, 20535 Academy Road in Greenleaf, Idaho on July 1, 2023, viewing at 2:00 pm with the service and graveside following at 2:20 pm.
