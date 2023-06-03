TWIN FALLS — Bill Brockman, 89, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2023, surrounded by family, at home.

Bill was primarily a rancher and farmer. He was also a public servant, serving on numerus boards and as County Commissioner.

Bill is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as many good friends.

There will be a funeral mass honoring Bill on June 16, 2023 at 3:00 pm, held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl, with a special dinner following the service, served by the family of Bill.

There will also be a Rosary on June 15, 2023, starting at 6:00 pm, held at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

See complete obituary at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel website.