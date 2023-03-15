Oct. 25, 1939—March 8, 2023

ELBA — Beverly (Warr) Ward, an 83-year-old resident, of Elba, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2023, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center, in Burley.

Beverly was born October 25, 1939, to Charles and Chloe (Bell) Warr at her grandparents’ house in Albion, Idaho. She grew up on a farm in Malta, Idaho, where she learned the value of hard work. She learned at an early age how to prepare meals and do household chores so that her mother could spend more time helping on the farm that her parents homesteaded. Beverly was joined by two younger brothers, Olene and Melvin “Skeet”.

Beverly attended schools in Malta and graduated from Raft River High School in 1958; then she attended two years of college at Utah State University.

After college, she returned to Idaho and started working at Idaho Bank and Trust in Burley, Idaho. She always said that she left college to save money to marry her high school sweetheart, Paul Ward. Paul and Beverly were married for time and eternity in the Logan Utah Temple on June 15, 1961.

After they were married, Paul and Beverly lived and worked in Burley before moving to a small home in Malta. While living in Malta, they were blessed with their oldest daughter, Marlene. In 1966, they built their home in Elba, Idaho, where Beverly turned a lot of giant sagebrush into a beautiful yard and garden. In the fall she would can bushels of fruits and vegetables that she harvested from the garden or bought from Utah. While in Elba, they were joined by another daughter, Michelle, and a son, William “Bill”.

Beverly worked diligently alongside her husband on the family ranch in Elba. She would drive the feed truck every day and check the cows while doing so. She would recognize if a cow was missing and would not leave the field until all were accounted for.

While working on the ranch, Beverly also loved to sew and quilt. She made most of the clothes that her three children wore while they were growing up. She took pride in the western shirts and prom and wedding dresses that she made. She also made quilts, embroidered, and did many other crafts.

She enjoyed attending her children’s sporting events while they were growing up. She later became an avid Utah Jazz fan. She loved to watch a good ballgame on television and could tell you what day and time her favorite teams were playing.

Beverly was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. One of her favorites was working in the Primary, where she served as President for many years. She also served in the Young Women and Relief Society Organizations.

Family was very important to Beverly. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Wade) Hawkes; son, William (Ivonne) Ward; son-in-law, Scott Morris; grandchildren, Tyrell (Mary) Morris, Calvin (Dani) Morris, Cheyanna (Tyson) Grisenti, Kayleann (Casey) Stevenson, Skylen Hawkes, Shaya (Trevor) Phillips, Katie Ward, and Jack Ward; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; daughter, Marlene Morris; parents, Charles and Chloe Warr; brothers, Olene and Skeet Warr; father and mother-in-law, Art and Beth Ward; sisters-in-law, Joyce Sweep, Carol Warren, and Janis Warr; and brother-in-law, Donald Sweep.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Elba, with Bishop Austin Udy officiating. The interment will follow at the Elba Grandview Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral service, at the Church.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.