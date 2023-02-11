1936—2023

Beverly Ann Burns was born August 28, 1936. She grew up with her parents Clara and Jean Fesler on a farm and ranch located in Ellis County, Oklahoma.

Beverly experienced a happy childhood and a highlight was when she was gifted with a horse of her own on her 8th birthday. During her high school years, she was active in rodeo, basketball, and softball.

Beverly met her husband to be, Lonnie Burns, at a youth camp where she was a Counselor, in Vici, Oklahoma. They were married September 3, 1954, they had one son, Gene Mark Burns who now resides in Phoenix, AZ with his wife Jeanie. Beverley loved Mark more than life itself and was very proud of the adult he became.

In their early years of marriage Lonnie and Beverley spent many summers in Oklahoma working and enjoying the life they grew up with. Beverly attended college at OU and ISU. She and Lonnie did graduate work at U of I. Beverly taught her last 32 years at Valley. Beverly loved her students. She was a great teacher who made learning fun with special activities.

In her retirement years, she and her husband traveled, including several cruises. A special highlight was a cruise to Alaska with Mark and Jeanie to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

Beverly loved bridge and played in tournaments with her husband and friends.

Beverly was a long-time member of First Baptist Church where she held different positions and faithfully worshiped.

In her retirement years she loved being outside on the patio viewing her beautiful yard and flowers. This was made possible by her very close friend Don O’Reilly who kept her home and yard to perfection.

Following Lonnie’s death in 2007, Beverly enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and being with her best and dearest friend Bobette Plankey.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Clara Fesler and a new born baby brother.

The family suggests contributions to Valley House, 507 Addison W., Twin Falls, ID 83301

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone St. E in Twin Falls.

Arrangements are by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. To leave online condolences go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.