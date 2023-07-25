Sept. 4, 1946—July 17, 2023

HEYBURN – After fighting a valiant battle with cancer, our beloved wife and mother, Beverly Ann (Parsons) Sage’s battle ended on July 17, 2023. Everyone in our family is heartbroken.

She is deeply missed by her husband of 56 years, Robert Sage, who was the love of her life, and she was the love of his life; by her daughters, Lee Ann and Amy; and one granddaughter, Allee.

Mom was a wonderful and caring person and a fabulous cook. She spent 18 years working at St. Nicholas School in Rupert, preparing lunches for the students whom she loved cooking for. She loved running into past students and was honored they remembered her and her meals. She became known as, “my cookie” to them. Mom had a talent for making something out of nothing.

She was born September 4, 1946, in Mountain Grove, Missouri, to Floyd and Anna Parsons. She was the second of seven children born to that union.

She is survived by her loving husband; her daughters; granddaughter; siblings: Valdi (Fred) McCoy, Steven (Cheryl) Parsons, and Pauline (John) Taylor; along with several beloved cousins; nieces and nephews; and her many friends from church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Mae Gerard and Della Poole; infant sister, Carolyn Parsons; nephews: Russell Poole, Jeffrey Sage, and Michael Shelton; and her niece, Lorraine Ford.

Mom was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

A friend recently reminded us that Psalm 69:3 tells us . . No one can escape tears and heartache during this earthly journey, but as Christians, we have hope because we know God is in control. Mom believed this fully and was ready to meet our Lord and Savior.

The family would like to deeply thank the wonderful staff at Minidoka Memorial Hospital – especially Dr. Steele, Dr. Crane, and Dr. Claire – for the wonderful care and support during this difficult time. We would also like to thank the staff and doctors at St. Luke’s Cancer Institute for the care given to mom during her three-year battle with cancer. They gave us three years longer than expected.

Mom was a private person and requested no services; however, being the defiant husband and children that we are, services will be at a later date at the Seventh-day Adventist in Heyburn, Idaho.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.