IDAHO FALLS — Betty Sue Hyde, 80, of Idaho Falls died peacefully at home with her family on August 18, 2023. She was born on October 8, 1942 to Roy and Hattie Rebecca Thompson. Betty attended schools in Jerome and graduated from Jerome High School in 1960. Betty married Bill Hyde on April 26, 1963 at the Methodist Church in Jerome. They had two children, Becky and Gerry. She worked at Sears for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family (kids, grandkids and great-grandkids). She also loved spending time with her many brothers and sisters and her husband's brothers and sisters.