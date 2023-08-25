Oct. 8, 1942 - Aug. 18, 2023
IDAHO FALLS — Betty Sue Hyde, 80, of Idaho Falls died peacefully at home with her family on August 18, 2023. She was born on October 8, 1942 to Roy and Hattie Rebecca Thompson. Betty attended schools in Jerome and graduated from Jerome High School in 1960. Betty married Bill Hyde on April 26, 1963 at the Methodist Church in Jerome. They had two children, Becky and Gerry. She worked at Sears for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family (kids, grandkids and great-grandkids). She also loved spending time with her many brothers and sisters and her husband's brothers and sisters.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Hattie Rebecca Thompson; her husband Bill Hyde; son Gerry Hyde; brothers, Bill and Buck Thompson, and sister Mary Orender; brother-in-laws, Johnny Hyde, Robert Hyde and sister in-law, Gloria John. She is survived by her daughter, Becky (John) Bate; brothers, Ken (Jean) Thompson, Art (Sue) Thompson, John Thompson and sister, Judy (Robert) Ellis. Also by her brother-in-laws, Raymond (Donna) Hyde, Gary (Mary) Hyde, Jimmie (Teresa) Hyde and sister-in-laws, Carol (Monte) Shobe, Helen Pohlman and Trish (James) Jones; four grandkids, and 10 great-grandkids.
Visitation will be held on Wed., August 30, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Buck-Murphy Funeral Home. Service will be held Thursday, August 31, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Buck-Murphy Funeral Home. 825 E. 17th St. Idaho Falls. Online condolences can be left at www.Buck-Murphy.com
