Aug. 30, 1928—Nov. 18, 2022

JEROME — Betty Lucille (Scott) Hyder, 94, of Jerome, Idaho passed peacefully in the early morning hours of November 18, 2022.

On August 30, 1928, Betty Lucille Scott came into the world with a determined, focused and get it done personality. Betty, the first child of Leonard Claude Scott and Mary Lucille Margrave Scott was born in Gordon, Sheridan County, Nebraska.

Life for Betty as a child was not an easy, carefree experience. Five siblings were born within the next nine years and so Betty became the family’s little administrator. After living in the middle of the dust bowl during the great depression, as a thirteen-year-old, she boarded a train in Gordon, Nebraska with her two sisters, 12 and 5 years old. They traveled all of the way to Shoshone, Idaho armed with homemade sandwiches and strict instructions from their grandma, “Great Mom” not to talk to anyone. In true Betty fashion, the girls arrived safely at their destination. They were met by family for the long trip to Twin Falls, and the whole family was reunited in a new place with hopes and dreams for a better future. Her father had completed training in refrigeration in Chicago and soon after started his own business, Scott’s Refrigeration. Betty and her younger siblings attended school and graduated from Twin Falls High School.

Betty has always had a great love for education. Her first job in education was after one year of college at the College of Idaho. She was hired as a junior high Physical Education teacher in Sandpoint, Idaho, more than 10 hours’ drive from her family.

The next year she got the job of her dreams, teaching 4th grade in Castleford, Idaho. She taught there from the fall of 1948 through the spring of 1950. These were great years and she often said, “I believe 4th grade is my favorite, they are so eager to learn.”

In that infamous winter of 1949, a snowstorm stranded everyone living in Castleford, so an impromptu dance was put together for the entertainment of the snowbound residents. A handsome cowboy, Jack Hyder, helping out in an emergency by driving a milk truck from Buhl, found to his delight a beautiful school teacher, whom he pursued, and an everlasting romance began.

Betty spent the summer of 1950 taking classes at Albion State Normal, sewing a wedding dress, and making plans for an August wedding. On August 9, 1950, they had a beautiful lawn wedding at Betty’s parents’ home in Twin Falls.

They felt lucky there was a teaching position open at Fairview Country School, outside of Buhl, for first through fourth grade. Free housing accommodations on the school grounds were received in exchange for stocking the school furnace. From August 9, 1950 to June 1951, they lived in Fairview.

When Jack joined the Navy in March of 1951, he was stationed in San Diego, California. Betty moved there to be with Jack and they welcomed their first child, Karla Kay. When Jack went aboard the ship, Betty and 2-year-old Karla Kay moved back to Twin Falls to live with Betty’s parents. They continued to make their life in Twin Falls and in the winter of 1956, they celebrated the birth of their first son, Scott.

The fall of 1960, Jack and Betty’s dream of country living was realized when they purchased 65 acres and moved into an old farmhouse, a few miles outside of Jerome. For the following six decades, she partnered in producing quality agricultural commodities, good cattle and fine horses here. The birth of their youngest son, Wade, completed their family in the early winter of 1961.

The Hyder home was full of chores, delicious meals, and well-pressed clothes. The Hyder clan sang along with Jack’s repertoire of gospel hymns and cowboy favorites anytime they went on family drives, long or short. Betty was so proud of her crew of three children as they participated in many extracurricular activities. She took and shared great pride in their educational and career endeavors.

When all the children were in school, Betty worked diligently to obtain certification to teach students by taking night classes at College of Southern Idaho and attending summer school at Idaho State University. While working to get her degree, she worked as an aid and a secretary, and was hired as a classroom teacher at Lincoln Elementary School. She graduated with her Bachelor’s from ISU in 1972.

Lincoln school closed a few years later, and students and staff were transferred to Central Elementary. Upon moving to Central, Betty was asked to serve as the Principal. She continued her studies during the summers to complete her Master Degree in Educational Administration in August 1975 from ISU. She worked as the Principal of Central from 1976 to 1993. While there she worked with 60 educational staff members and an average of 670 students per year. Halfway through the school year of 1993, she was asked by the Jerome County School Board if she would also consider being the Interim Superintendent. She conferred with Jack and then said yes.

Betty was a woman of faith throughout her life and showed this devotion through her continual service to others. After retirement, she turned her eyes toward family and her community by launching herself into the role of full-time grandma for her four grandchildren and being an active participant in many service organizations. Betty served as the Chairwoman of many local scholarship committees, a volunteer for the Interfaith Caregivers, a member of the Jerome Youth Accountability Board, and a board member of the Southern Idaho Learning Center. She volunteered at soup kitchens, blood drives, and elections for decades.

With Jack by her side, she was a frequent supporter at ballgames, plays and concerts. Grandkids enjoyed the opportunity to spend a night at Betty’s B&B. It was here that Betty taught her grandkids that there is no such thing as being “too dressed up” unless you are doing chores. She also encouraged her grandkids to stand up straight, to watch your grammar, and above all, to act with professionalism and integrity.

Betty’s educational legacy was passed on to her posterity: as her daughter, all four of her grandkids, and two of her grandkids-in-law have joined the profession of teaching. Betty was always up for any discussion centered around the classroom and the sparkle in her bright blue eyes witnessed her love for education.

She was able to have many great travel experiences. Betty and Jack really enjoyed traveling together once she retired. They made many trips to visit Wade in California for decades. It wasn’t unusual for her to cart along the whole Thanksgiving dinner over the Sierras. Jack and Betty were able to attend the wedding of Scott to his sweetheart, Hieke, in 2011 in Switzerland. They also had many memorable adventures with Karla and their son-in-law, Larry, from Fish Creek to Branson, Missouri.

The last two decades of Betty’s life, she was promoted to Great Grandmother. Great grandkids found refuge at the Hyder Hideaway as they enjoyed running the wagon down the hill, riding horses, and watching the train go by.

After Jack’s passing, social outings and frequent communication with her surviving siblings brought her great happiness and peace.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her sweetheart, Jack; siblings: Peggy Varner, Jack Scott, and William “Clark” Scott; and one grandson. She is survived by her brother, Thomas Richard “Dick” Scott; sister, Sandra Romans; numerous nieces and nephews; children: Karla Kay (Larry) Shaffer, Scott (Heike) Hyder, and Wade Hyder; grandchildren, Levi (Janae) Shaffer, Erika (Sean) Piene, SarahLynn (Brock) Camper, and Allison (Curtis) Saunders; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Our family would like to express much gratitude for the love and compassion shown by so many.

A huge thank you to Meals on Wheels for keeping Betty well-nourished with daily surprises. She loved to share a taste if we were at her house when they arrived. She really enjoyed your visits, and we were relieved to have another set of eyes watching out for her and contacting us when a need was perceived. Marshalynn, you were a wonderful and trustworthy companion to Betty. She enjoyed your many adventures together. Care 4 You, thank you for so quickly adapting to Betty’s needs and helping to keep us going. Visions Hospice blessed Betty and our family by providing support in so many ways. Terri, Julie and the staff of Desano Village, we are very grateful for your kind, compassionate, and respectful care of Betty. Each of your professionalism helped her to maintain her dignity.

We also want to express our deep appreciation to the friends and neighbors who have watched over Betty so she could continue to live independently. Thank you for coming to visit her whether plow her driveway, reset her breakers, bring her treat or just to give a quick hello. The service of so many have blessed the lives of Betty and her family.

A Celebration of Betty’s Life will be held at 11:00 am, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am, Friday, November 25, 2022, at Jerome High School, in the Auditorium, 104 S Tiger Dr, Jerome. Interment will conclude at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls at 3:00 pm. There will be a livestream of the service on Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory’s Facebook page at time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Betty’s memory be made to: Saint Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, Fairfax Road at Virginia Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84103; or The Idaho Youth Ranch, P.O. Box 8538, Boise, ID 83707-9921.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Betty’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.