June 16, 1944—Dec. 16, 2022

Betty Louise Ray, 78, passed away Friday December 16, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born as Betty Louise Hart in Richland, Missouri on June 16, 1944. She was raised by James and Rosie Plew.

She moved to Idaho in 1948 at the age of 4 with her sister and grandparents, for the dream of a better life. She met her husband in Twin Falls on August of 1970. They fell in love and were married soon after on November 21, 1970. She was a wonderful mom to her 3 children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her whole world. She loved everyone she met; she knew no stranger.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years Ronald Ray, her children Treena (Don) Alger, David Ray, Elizabeth (Freddy) Gonzalez, her sister Carole (Ed) Gough, Carolyn (Rhett) Butler, her brothers Clyde (Ruth) Massie, James Massie, Ronnie Massie, Wayne (Geri) Massie, and all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and all the people she called family. She is proceeded in death by James and Rosie Plew, her aunt Francies Myers, and the few siblings that have passed.

She will be celebrated on December 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Rosenau Funeral Home.