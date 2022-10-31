July 8, 1933 - Oct. 27, 2022

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Betty Louise (Allen) Snow, age 89, passed away peacefully in her home in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, October 27, 2022, after a short illness. Betty was born July 8, 1933, to Joseph Carl Allen and Aura Ola Leavitt Allen in Los Angeles, California.

She graduated from Washington High School in Los Angeles. In 1951, she entered Dixie Jr. College in St. George, Utah, where she met Stanley Eric Snow at a hotdog party on the Black Hill. They were married on April 8, 1953, in the St. George, Utah temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The couple settled in Twin Falls, Idaho, and put down deep roots in the community. They retired in 2001 to Pine Valley, Utah, in the summers and Mesa, Arizona, in the winters.

In 2003, Betty and Stan left for Johannesburg, South Africa, on a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they returned to St. George, Utah, and lived there for five years until Stan suffered a stroke that left him disabled.

For the next few years, Stan lived in the Veterans Home in Ivins, Utah, and Betty eventually moved into assisted living at The Meadows in St. George, Utah. They were living apart for 6 years when Stan passed away on April 4, 2019. Betty continued to live independently until her death.

Betty is survived by all her children: Allen (Nancy) in Riverton, UT, Sharon Dalley (Bob) in Pine Valley, UT, Lori Olsen (Jim) in Salt Lake City, UT, Doug (Sara) in Arlington, VA, Scott (Amie) in Phoenix, AZ; her sister, Norma Dooley, in St. George, UT; sister-in-law, Aldine Allen, in South Jordan, UT; and brother-in-law, Earl Snow (Kathy) in Pine Valley, UT; as well as 23 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, two siblings and her parents: Stanley Eric Snow; Merle (Al) Rust; Larry Carl Allen; Joseph Carl Allen and Aura Ola Leavitt Allen; as well as two infant great-grandchildren, Daniel Hansen (Kalie and Jesse) and Ruby Hellstrom (Andee and Kelly).

Interment will take place in the Pioneer Pine Valley Cemetery, where Betty will be laid to rest beside her eternal companion, Stan.

