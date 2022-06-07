JACKSON — Betty Lou Kendall Yeaman, age 82, of Jackson, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Lukes Magic Valley in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Betty was the second of five children born to Roy Lional and Marion Estella Moffit Kendall of Rupert, Idaho.

Betty attended school in Acequia, Rupert, and graduated from high school in Othello, Washington. Betty loved to dance, enjoyed animals, especially riding horses, camping with the family and being in the great outdoors. Later years she enjoyed bowling with her children and her grandchildren.

She met the love of her life, Michael Eugene Yeaman, when she was 14 years old and married him on September 19, 1958, in Heyburn, Idaho, and their marriage was later solemnized March 16, 1962, in the Idaho Falls Temple. She was the proud mother of six children, five girls and one son, and a special grandson Patrick Judd. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life. She served in many capacities, but primary and cub scouts being her favorite. She had worked at Amalgamated Sugar Company during harvest at the tare lab for many years.

Betty was a strong survivor having been through two bouts with cancer, as well as many other health issues that she endured without complaint and with grace.

Betty is survived by her children: Mechelle (Victor) Peterson, Kathy (Randy) Thompson, Michael (Tina) Yeaman, Julie (Nathan) Peterson, Anna (Jeff) McEwen, and Ruby (Ron) Cole; 16 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; one brother, David (Janet) Kendall; one sister, Joan Kemper; and sisters-in-law, Marie Taylor, and Bonnie Sorenson; and brothers-in-law, Jim Beat, and Dee (Mary) Yeaman.

She was preceded in death by, her parents; her loving husband, Michael Yeaman, in 2002; her two brothers, Lional and Charles Kendall; two brothers-in-law, Richard Taylor and Ron Sorenson; one sister-in-law, Janis Beat; one son-in-law, Matt Gillespie; and one grandson, Patrick Judd.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Jackson Ward, located at, 806 G Street, in Rupert. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 12 noon until 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the church, prior to the service.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her granddaughter Catherine and her husband Jess Stevenson for their loving care shown to Mom for the last six years, as well as her great-granddaughter, sidekick, and shadow Jessa, for always being by grandma’s side.