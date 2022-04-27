April 24, 1941—April 25, 2022

Betty L. Beverly, age 81, of Antigo, Wisconsin, died Monday, April 25, 2022. She was born on April 24, 1941, in Kingston, Arkansas, a daughter of James and Flossie Thomas. She married Danny Beverly Sr. on September 11, 1960, in Elko, Nevada. He preceded her in death on February 6, 2022.

She received her Associate’s degree in accounting and business administration from Chaffee College in Upland, California. She was a gift wrapper for JC Penney during the Christmas season and worked at the post office.

She lived all over the country including Twin Falls, Idaho; Wells and Jackpot, Nevada, Layton, Utah; Bothell, Washington; Sanford, Florida; and Southern California.

Survivors include daughters Vicki (Jim Morrison) Collins of Osceola, Wisconsin; Veronica (Robert P.) St. Clair of Antigo, Wisconsin; and son, Danny (Kathleen) Beverly Jr. of Green Bay, Wisconsin; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Kay and Patricia “Tuffy”; and a brother, Rex.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gene; and sisters, Joyce and Linda.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 1, at 1:30 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo, Wisconson.

