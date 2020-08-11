Betty Johnson

Nan moved from Pennsylvania to a farm in Heyburn at a young age where she attended Heyburn Elementary and went on to graduate from Minico High School in 1957. She subsequently married her high school sweetheart, Earl Thomas Johnson, on October 25, 1957. Nan and Earl had three children, Debbie, Dennis and Diane. She worked and retired from Farm Bureau Insurance after spending 21 years as a dedicated secretary. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many different callings but most recently as compassionate service leader, which she enjoyed.

She served as the chairman of Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn for many years and as the president of the Pink Ladies volunteer group through Cassia Regional Medical Center. Nan was also a loyal member to the Red Hat Club where she often looked foreword to their activities where she would show up decked out head to toe in red and purple accessories. Most of all, she enjoyed supporting her family. She never missed a ball game, rodeo, dance recital or choir performance; she traveled as far as Minnesota to Pinedale, Wyoming, to watch her grandkids compete in their sport activities. Nan knew no stranger and was a Nana to all. We love you Nannie!