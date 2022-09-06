Betty Jo McClellan Morgan

March 20, 1932 - Aug. 26, 2022

PAUL — Betty Jo Jensen McClellan Morgan, 90, passed away on August 26, 2022, at Countryside Care Center in Rupert Idaho. She was born on March 20, 1932, in Burley, Idaho, the daughter of Martin LeRoy and Olive Vera (Clark) Jensen. She was the fourth of five children.

Betty Jo grew up on a farm in the View area. She always loved horses and had a favorite dog, Tippy, who was very protective of her. She graduated from Burley High School. After graduation, she attended LDS Business College in Salt Lake City where she lived in the Beehive House which was a dorm for girls at that time.

She married Arthur Dale McClellan on February 14, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They are the parents of five children, Kent, Terrie, Kerma, Byron, and Myron. Art and Betty Jo farmed north of Paul. Betty Jo was named Idaho Farm Bureau Farm Wife Of The Year in 1985. Art and Betty Jo were active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where they served faithfully in many callings. Art passed away on February 27, 1985.

Betty Jo married Lee F. Morgan on March 14, 1987. With this marriage, she included Lee's seven children as her own. Together, she and Lee served two missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They served a proselyting mission in the New York Rochester Mission 1994-1996. They later served in the Canada Toronto West Mission 2005-2007. Betty Jo was well loved by the young missionaries whom she cooked for every Friday night and served scones to on the mornings of transfer days.

Betty Jo spent her time taking care of others. She loved serving her family and friends. She was an example of Christlike love. In addition to her full-time missionary service, she valiantly fulfilled many other church callings including Primary President, member of Ward Relief Society Presidencies, Cub Scout Den Leader, Stake Relief Society President, and Extraction Worker. She loved music and sang with the Singing Mothers. She enjoyed gardening and riding horses.

Betty Jo is survived by her loving husband, Lee F. Morgan, of Rupert; her children: Kent (Vickie) McClellan of Paul, Greg (Becky) Morgan of Queen Creek, Arizona, Terrie (Reo) Larsen of West Valley City, Utah, Arlen (Lois) Morgan of Hazelton, Devera Sanders of Burley, Kerma Ochoa of Burley, Cody (Kathy) Morgan of Paul, Byron (JoLyn) McClellan of Bluffdale, Utah, Myron (Janet) McClellan of Ogden, Utah, Drew (Tami) Morgan of Boise, Kelee Robinson of Nampa, and Hayley (Andrew) Horning of Meridian; a brother, Clark (Laura) Jensen of Duchesne,

Utah; 49 grandchildren and 70+ great-grandchildren.

In addition to her first husband, Art, she was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Fern, Wanda, and Norma; a son-in-law, Pablo Ochoa; stepsons, Chad Morgan and Shepherd Morgan; one grandson, David McClellan; and two great-grandchildren, Chambry McClellan and Spencer McClellan.

The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the amazing staff at Countryside Care Center for the loving and compassionate care given to Betty Jo and for their continuing care of Lee.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Emerson 2nd Ward, located at 127 S. 950 W., of Paul. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the service, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.