Betty Jean Schwendiman

Sept. 17, 1930 - May 12, 2023

BURLEY – Betty Jean Schwendiman, a 92 year old resident of Burley and formerly of Rupert, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at her home.

Betty was born September 17, 1930, to Rudolf Steinman and Venna Stewart Steinman Ball, in the St. Anthony area of Idaho. Betty grew up in the Ashton/St. Anthony areas of Eastern Idaho.

She married Alan V. Schwendiman, on October 18, 1947, in St. Anthony, whose union lasted until his passing in 2005. Betty and Alan moved to the Rupert, Idaho area where they raised their seven children. In her later years she lived in Burley.

She enjoyed making things through quilting, sewing, crocheting, knitting, and crafting home decorations. She could create most anything she put her mind to. She very much enjoyed family and friends. She was always wanting her family to be around her.

She is survived by her younger sister, Patsy (Tony) Costello; and five of her children; as well as countless grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolf and Venna; two brothers: Jack (Alma), and Ted Steinman; her husband, Alan; her sons: David and Dale; and three grandchildren.

Our family is grateful to know that Betty is finally without pain and at peace.

A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at Rupert Cemetery, located at 450 N. Meridian Rd., in Rupert.

Friends and family were received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023 and from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Friday, preceding the graveside service, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

A webcast of the graveside service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.