Jan. 16, 1927—July 21, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Betty was born January 16, 1927, in Genoa, Nebraska to Florence Ella Renken Fusselman and Edwin Arthur Fusselman. Her father passed when she was 13, leaving three children for her mother to raise. Mom would remember these times forever.

Betty married Charles William “Bill” Newbry in Elko, Nevada, on June 5, 1946. Bill passed in May 1983.

Betty and Bill owned and operated Gem Spraying Service for a number of years. Betty was also employed as a Bell telephone operator, switch board operator at Magic Valley Memorial Hospital and at Edward D. Jones in Twin Falls.

In September 2005, Mom married Leonard “Pete” Peterson in Twin Falls. Mom and Pete enjoyed traveling and attending CSI athletic events at home and away. Mom embraced Pete’s family as her own and we appreciate that Pete’s family also embraced Mother. Pete passed in November 2011. Mom remained in the home she and Pete built until her health forced her to move into assisted living several years later.

Mom loved visiting with people. She especially enjoyed her Eastern Star functions and activities. She loved crossword puzzles, playing cards, cooking and collecting recipes. Mom was fond of animals especially dogs. She kept pictures of her precious pets even when she could no longer care for one. Over the years, she accumulated a large collection of hummingbird, butterfly and angel figurines. Mom took a once-in-a-life time trip to Europe and she loved sharing her experiences.

While we cannot list all of the people Mom was close to over her eighty plus years in Twin Falls, we would like to acknowledge her relationships with Sally Fusselman (Duane) who Mother felt as a true sister, CeCe Laib (Don), Gayle Shumway, Penny Newbry, Loretta Adams and Morgan Adams.

Betty is survived by her children: L.D. Newbry of Pahrump, NV, Christine Parker (Elmer) of Salado, TX, Bill Newbry (Susan) of Coeur d’ Alene, ID, and Chuck Newbry (Janelle) of Salem, OR; also surviving are her grandchildren: Karlene Dunn, Debbie Newbry, Michael Newbry, Jen Parker Whitcomb, Justin Parker, Meagan Newbry, Jana Newbry White and Andrew Newbry; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Being from such a large family, there are too many cousins, nieces and nephews to name individually but all can be assured Mom knew each and every birthday.

She was preceded in death by father, Edwin A Fusselman, mother, Florence Ella Renken Fusselman Laib, step father, John G. Laib, brothers: Duane Fusselman, Paul Fusselman and wife, Irene, Robert Laib and wife Bonnie, Don Laib and wife, Inez, sister, Patricia A. Laib Cunningham and husband, LeRoy, and daughters-in-law: Mary Newbry (L.D.), and Jane Newbry (Bill).

Mom was residing at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls when she passed at the young age of 96 years. She faithfully read the daily newspaper and made her opinions known on current affairs. We would like to thank the staff of Grace Assisted Living as well as Hospice and Home Health of Idaho for their care of our Mother.

Friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances be made in the form of a contribution to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children (www.shrinerschildrens.org).