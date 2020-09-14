Betty J. Morris

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 30, 1934 ~ September 10, 2020

Our precious Mom, Grandma, and Nana slipped from this world into the next on September 10, 2020, to join her beloved husband John in praising Jesus for all eternity. After 86 years on this earth, she is home at last.

The oldest of three children, Betty was born on June 30, 1934, in Rose Hill, Iowa, to Walter and Evelyn Robbins. She was later joined by two brothers, David (1936) and Richard (1946). Her years on the family farm provided a strong work ethic and wisdom for life. She attended Rose Hill School, graduating as valedictorian of her class in 1952.

In 1951, she met John “Len” Morris through mutual friends at a restaurant in Rose Hill, and they soon began dating. On one of those dates they attended a revival meeting, where they learned of God’s plan of salvation and both accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. This commitment was to influence and guide them throughout the rest of their lives. They were married on February 24, 1952, in the Rose Hill Community Church, and their family was made complete with the arrival of Julie Ann in 1953 and Lauri Sue in 1956. They moved to Twin Falls in June of 1961 for John’s employment and resided there for the remainder of their lives. After nearly 67 years of marriage, John passed away in February of 2019, and Betty missed him with all her heart.