June 27, 1924 - May 30, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Betty Griff of Twin Falls, Idaho — a cherished Mom, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother — passed from life to Life Everlasting on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, a few weeks before she would have turned 99. She is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Betty—fondly known as “Cokee” by her grandchildren and many friends alike, was born June 27, 1924, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to John and Louise Sommer. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1943.

Betty married Eugene Griff in 1945 and moved to a farm on the Salmon Tract where she invested her life in creating a loving, nurturing home for her family, a family that eventually grew to include 5 children, 16 grandchildren, and 40 great-grandchildren.

She leaves behind a rich legacy of her faith in God, a legacy that shaped the lives of her 5 children. Her highest priority was that her children would love God and would love each other. She succeeded.

Betty is survived by 4 children: Kathi Lecertua of Boise, Christi Pedrow (Pat) of Moscow, Ron Griff (Janie) of Twin Falls, and Cinda Woodworth (Ken) of American Falls. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene and her son, Richard (Jackie).

A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed and recorded on Betty's obituary page:

The family would like to express a heart-felt THANK YOU to the dear women who went to her home, workers at Harmony Place, and to Hospice Visions for the kindness and care they all provided her. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hospice Visions, 1770 Park View Dr., Twin Falls, ID 83301.

Our mom will be greatly missed, but we grieve not in vain. “God's mercies are new every morning.” ~Lamentations 3:22-23.