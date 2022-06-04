February 14, 1955—May 29, 2022

ROGERSON — Betty Ann Schnell Freeman, 67 of Rogerson, was received into the arms of the angels on May 29, 2022.

Betty was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on February 14, 1955 to Ralph and Hazel Schnell. Growing up, Betty was raised on their family ranch in Rogerson. Since the age of 5, Betty and her older sister, Janie, were Ralph’s hired hands. It was there that she learned the value of hard work. Betty had many stories. A favorite of hers was a time when she and Janie had been moving cattle. They were waiting to be picked up. Janie was half asleep on her horse and had her leg swung over the saddle. Betty threw some pebbles at Janie’s horse, with one landing right in his ear, which got Janie thrown. When Janie asked what happened, Betty replied, “It was a horsefly.”

Betty attended Hollister Elementary and graduated from Filer High School in 1973. During high school, Betty was active in 4H, drill team, pep club, cheerleading, and of course high school rodeo. Betty was crowned first runner up to the district 5 queen title and advanced on to state where she was crowned Idaho State High School Rodeo Queen. Betty was then named First Runner Up to the National High School Rodeo Queen in Ogden, Utah in 1973. After high school, she attended several local queen contests and held titles of Buhl Sagebrush Days Queen and Hagerman Pioneer Days Queen, which advanced her on to the Miss Rodeo Idaho contest. There she was crowned Miss Rodeo Idaho in 1975. She then attended the Miss Rodeo America pageant in Oklahoma City. Betty won two of the three divisions in the pageant, competing against 42 other contestants, including personality and appearance, and placed highly in horsemanship, which then won her the crown and title of Miss Rodeo America in 1976.

Betty then went on to study at the College of Southern Idaho and Utah State University. She studied secretarial science and held a certificate in substitute teaching. After school, Betty came home and lived on the ranch west of Rogerson. In 1982, Betty’s son Josh Williamson was born. In 1989, she had a daughter Ashley (Lutz) Hansing. From that point on, her children were her life. She never missed her son’s football games or her daughter’s rodeos. Betty ran 60 head of fall calving cows and 30 ewes, that she lambed herself, all while raising her two children.

In January of 2000, Betty’s parents sold the family ranch due to age and health conditions. Even so, Betty still continued to support her legacy by giving everything she could to build back for her kids to succeed. She continued that up until her last days, where she attended her last branding, to watch her grandchildren, which she enjoyed so much.

In 2021, Betty was inducted into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame. She was truly one of a kind, she could tell you where to go one minute, and then pick you up off the ground the next. We love you mom, you will be truly missed.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Hazel Schnell, and grandson Mario. She is survived by her son, Josh (Delia) Williamson; daughter Ashley (Terrance) Hansing; sister Janie (Ron) Pierce; grandchildren: Skyler and Tanner Williamson, Kinley, Josie, Jace, and Jed Hansing; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

As Betty requested, no public service will be held, but a family graveside service will be held as Betty is brought back home to be laid to rest back on the ranch.