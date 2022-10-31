Sept. 28, 1924 - Oct. 26, 2022

Betty Alice (Paul) Capin was born in her grandparents' home in Peshastin, Washington on September 28, 1924. She was the third of five children of Bert and Mary Paul, who were then living in Twisp. Her childhood was spent on the Skookum dairy in Peshastin, Washington where she was surrounded by siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents.

She graduated from South Kitsap High School, Washington. In 1943, when Betty started at Central Washington College in Ellensburg, the male population of the college was eight.

Fortunately for Betty, the Army decided to use CWC for 8 week cadet training sessions. It was a six foot five inch, handsome redhead from Indiana who stole her heart. They were married in May 1943, just before Clarence Thomas Capin became a Ring Gunner on a B-24 in the Pacific. She lived with his parents while he was missing in action for 7 months. His time as a guest of the tribes of Borneo is chronicled in The Airmen and the Headhunters, (Judith M Heimann, Harcourt, Inc., 2007).

Betty moved very frequently throughout her life. As her husband pursued many careers and callings, so did she. She worked as a gas station attendant and mechanic, in the offices of General Electric. She ran a preschool, sold insurance and real estate, managed an apartment complex, and served as co-houseparent at a rehab center. She drove every back road of the Midwest putting together congregational cookbooks.

Betty and Tom celebrated 57 Wedding Anniversaries. A few years after Tom's death in 2001 she again packed up and moved, this time to Shoshone, Idaho to be near her sister, Bobbie. At age 80, she established a new life, making herself an important presence at Shoshone Senior Center, the Shoshone Methodist Church, and a member of both the men's and women's pinochle groups.

She will be remembered for her incredible memory, Scrabble prowess, toughness and devotion to her family.

Betty was predeceased by her husband Tom, son Tommy, sisters, Virginia and Thelma and brother, Warren. She is survived by son, Mark (Diane), grandsons, Eric and Chad of Omaha, Nebraska, sister, Bobbie Jacobsen (Paul) of Shoshone and many nieces and nephews who celebrate her presence in their lives.

A memorial service will be held at Shoshone United Methodist Church on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 2:00 pm.

Betty's family offers their sincere gratitude to the staff of Desano Place in Gooding and the staff of Hospice Visions.