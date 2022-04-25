Beth Humpherys Reed of Albion passed away on April 23, 2022. Beth was born to Willard & Rhoda Humpherys on April 1, 1927, in Thayne, Wyoming. As the third of eight children, she learned to cook, clean, and babysit and others often requested her help as a youth. Beth was musical and played the piano, organ, accordion, and autoharp by ear, sang alto in the ward and community choirs, and loved to dance. She was the Queen of the Golden Green Ball in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho in 1946. Beth met her equal on the dance floor at a community dance in Lava and married him, the handsome Rodney Reed, in the Logan, Utah temple on October 13, 1947.

She was active in her LDS wards and was president of the Relief Society, YWMIA, and Primary, sometimes holding positions in all three at the same time. Beth loved working with children as a teacher's aide, Head Start aid, and the daycare she had in her home for many years. When it was naptime, she would put on classical music for the children to fall asleep to — Chopin being her favorite. She was compassionate and service-oriented, often giving homemade bread to neighbors or cleaning homes when someone was ill. She had a sense of humor and loved to tell humorous stories of things that had happened to her. Beth was proud of and loved being with her immediate and extended family talking and laughing, playing cards, and traveling. She was a good homemaker and mother of six children: Lynn Reed, Paul Reed (Linda), Diane Clawson, Scott Reed, identical twins Colleen Kuwana (Jerry) and Ilene Hogan (Tom); grandmother of fifteen, great grandmother of forty-seven and great-great-grandmother of four. Preceded in death by her husband, son Scott, son-in-law David Clawson, and four siblings.