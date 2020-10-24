February 28, 1920 ~ October 17, 2020

Bertha “Mae” Rasmussen Murri, age 100, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Lenity Senior Living in Caldwell.

She was born February 28, 1920, in Driggs, Idaho, the daughter of Theodore Fred and Bertha Artilee Williams Fredrickson. She married Herman “Tesk” Rasmussen and to this union welcomed his two daughters from a previous marriage; Jeannie Neddo-Hamilton-Uhrich, and Doris Carroll. Together, she and Tesk had one daughter, Gwenia Lee Rasmussen. After more than 30 years of marriage, Tesk passed away in 1970. Two years later, she found love again and married Val E. Murri in 1973. With this marriage she gained two stepchildren, Barbara Ann Nish and Val Murri Jr. Val passed away in 2004.

Mae loved to crochet, and make and collect dolls. She enjoyed traveling and during her and Val’s travels, she collected a plate from every state and country they visited. She liked fishing, canning, teaching crafts, putting puzzles together, going to thrift stores to look for treasures, and, in her younger years, she was an avid bowler. Time spent with Mae always left you feeling encouraged and loved.