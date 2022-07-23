Dec. 18, 1933—July 16, 2022

Our beloved mother, Bertha M. Tarango Bravo, got her wings and went to walk with the angels on July 16, 2022. She was 88 years old.

Bertha was born on December 18, 1933 to Marcial Mejia and Ines Bustamonte de Mejia in El Paso, Texas. On one of her adventures, she came to Idaho and made Hazelton her hometown. She loved to listen to her music and go to Mexican dances. She also liked to crochet when she was younger. Bertha loved to do word searches, puzzles, and sit and watch the birds outside her window. Bertha enjoyed watching older movies, animal planet, and most of all she always looked forward to spending time with her loved ones.

Bertha was a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was loving, caring, funny, and very full of herself.

Bertha is survived by her husband, Fidel; her live-in grandson, Estevan; son, Manuel (Angie); daughters, Josefina (Aurelio), Pauline (Armando), Virginia (Jeff), Irene (Bill), and Inez; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and her only sister, Josefina (Jimmy) Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcial and Ines; and her two brothers.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Fernando and Margarita Vivanco and family; Dave Dye; Morgan Brune and family; and Nora and Connie.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m., until 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome, with a Rosary starting at 6:00 p,m. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Hazelton Cemetery, 1980 East 850 South, Hazelton.

