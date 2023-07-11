April 18, 1935—July 3, 2023

BURLEY — Bertha Jane Priest Giles, loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, and friend passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.

Bertha was born on April 18, 1935, in Twin Falls, Idaho to LaVon Mariner Priest and Tryphena “Tiny” Fae Farnsworth. She is the fourth of five children born to LaVon and Tiny namely, John Priest, Gene Priest, Grace Davis, and Joy Lynn Douillard.

When Bertha was three years old her family moved from Twin Falls to Burley, Idaho. Her parents purchased a small farm where they raised cows, goats, sheep, chickens, and grew sugar beets and hay. Bertha remembers helping out on the farm and has many memories of hauling beets and hay. She also spent her fair share of time milking the cows.

They didn’t have running water or electricity so they hauled water in 10 gallon milk cans from their neighbor’s house. They lived by a canal where they would sometimes get water to boil and use for bathing and washing clothes. Their bathroom was a two-seater outhouse and they used catalog pages for toilet paper, most of the time. Bertha recalled that all of the kids bathed in a round tin tub only on Saturdays, and all of her siblings were required to use the same water. As a child, Bertha’s family raised raspberries, strawberries, gooseberries, currants, and rhubarb. A majority of the berries were sold by the crate for $3.00 in front of their house, on U.S. Highway 30. Bertha remembered living during World War II and using ration cards and food stamps. In high school she worked selling tickets at the movie theater where she made 50 cents an hour.

Bertha met her future husband, Gary Dee Jones while attending Burley Jr. High. They dated throughout high school and were married in her parents’ home on December 19, 1952. Bertha and Gary were later sealed in the Idaho Falls temple on August 25, 1954. Their marriage was blessed with seven children: Kim Dee, Kaylin, Gary Chad, Dee Lon, Von Craig, and twins Lisa and Risa. Bertha and Gary lived in Hawaii for two years while he served in the Army. They returned home to Burley and in 1959 started Gary D. Jones Construction. Bertha and Gary later divorced in 1976.

Bertha married Homer Dean Giles in September of 1978. They lived in Burley for most of their married life, but also spent a few years pursuing Homer’s career in Santa Rosa, California and St. George, Utah. Bertha and Homer spent 44 great years together where they supported their grandchildren in dance recitals, sporting events, church, and other activities. They spoiled their grandkids and great-grandkids with candy and kisses every time they saw them.

Bertha was an avid card writer. For 18 years she served in her ward by writing cards to every member of the Relief Society on their birthdays. She also loved sending birthday cards with personalized messages and humorous newspaper clippings to her children and each of her 32 grandchildren on their birthdays. When one of Bertha’s granddaughters was expecting a baby she would mail a list of baby names to be considered. The list was a treasured piece of mail. Bertha was also known for her outstanding potato salad and unparalleled macaroni salad that were anticipated at every family gathering. She will be remembered for her perfumed smell and deep love for her family.

Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, LaVon and Tiny Priest; two siblings, John Priest and Grace Davis; two sons, Kim (1954) and Craig (2005) Jones; her grandson, Drew Jones (2022); and her husband, Homer Giles (2022).

She is survived by her children, Kaylin (Shane) Ure, Gary Chad (Bonnie Beck) Jones, Dee Lon (Bonnie Coltrin) Jones, Ida Harper Rogers (daughter- in-law), Lisa (Brendon) Gorringe, and Risa (Jeff) Greenwood; her brother, Gene Priest; her sister, Joy Lynn Douillard; 31 grandchildren; 85 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 4th Ward, located at 515 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Mark Dallon officiating. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.