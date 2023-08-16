Nov. 15, 1938—Aug. 14, 2023
BASALT — Bert V. Ricks, 84, of Basalt, passed away August 14, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. Bert was born November 15, 1938, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Earl Edwin Ricks and Theora Sarah Valentine Ricks. He grew up and attended schools in Teton and St. Anthony and earned his GED later in life. On December 7, 1992, he married Alice Marie Sheeley in Idaho Falls. Bert and Alice made their home in Basalt, Idaho, where Bert worked as a truck driver. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.
Bert is survived by his loving wife, Alice Ricks of Basalt, ID; son Dan Worthington of Draper; son, UT, BJ (Tenia) Ricks of Ammon, ID; daughter, Nina (Kevin) Wilding of Idaho Falls, ID; son, David (Stephanie) Williams of Normandy, MO; son, Robert (Kathy) Ricks of Mebane, NC; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Norman Ricks, Vance Ricks, Valentine Ricks, Milton Ricks, Byron Ricks, and Keith Ricks, and sisters: Ruth Ricks, Rhea Ricks, and Joyce Ricks.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2023, at Teton-Newdale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.