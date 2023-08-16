BASALT — Bert V. Ricks, 84, of Basalt, passed away August 14, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. Bert was born November 15, 1938, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Earl Edwin Ricks and Theora Sarah Valentine Ricks. He grew up and attended schools in Teton and St. Anthony and earned his GED later in life. On December 7, 1992, he married Alice Marie Sheeley in Idaho Falls. Bert and Alice made their home in Basalt, Idaho, where Bert worked as a truck driver. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.