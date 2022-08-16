PAYETTE — Bert L. Osborn, 72, of Payette, Idaho, and one-time resident of Rupert, ID completed his earthly tenure August 14, 2022 in a Weiser Care Center surrounded by loved ones.

A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, August 18 at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Payette. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario, Oregon.

Condolences may be made to Bert’s family at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com. To honor Bert’s memory memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, PO Box 730, Payette, Idaho 83661.