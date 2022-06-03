 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bert L. Lundin

Bert L. Lundin

Aug. 7, 1932—May 29, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Bert L. Lundin, 89, of Twin Falls, passed away at St. Luke’s on May 29, 2022, from a heart attack. Bert was born in Filer, ID, Aug. 7, 1932 to Nathan L. and Ruby H. Lundin, the third of five children.

He married Audra A. Aug 27, 1964 in Twin Falls. He was a cheese maker until his retirement in 1997. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible with the love of his life, Audra. She retired in 2001 and they spent 24/7 together. He also enjoyed target practicing, good friends, helping people, but most of all, his relationship with the Lord.

Bert is survived by his wife of nearly 58 years, one brother, one sister and his son, Eric. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Cathy; and two brothers.

Friends may call on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. In Twin Falls and two hours prior to the service on Wednesday. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 8,2022 at 2 p.m.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

