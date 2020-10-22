Benita Ann Goodheart

Benita met Paul Goodheart the love of her life in 1979 in Orange, California. They married July 31, 1981. They raised 5 children together Damion, Adrian Adam, Kyle, Corrine, and Luke. The Goodheart clan lived life’s adventure calling several places home in Southern and Northern California. In 1995 Benita and Paul packed their Vw Bus and moved to Burley Idaho. Paul and Benita would finish raising their kids here. Then in 2003 empty nesters Paul and Benita started a whole new life of adventures. Benita began travel nursing to states like California, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, and even Idaho. Through these travels Benita and Paul found their love of the Oregon coast line. In 2009 Benita and Paul moved to the Oregon Coast living in Newport and Lincoln City for the next 8 years. Although Benita and Paul had a deep love for the Oregon coast they had an even deeper love for their kids and their growing grandkids. 2017 Benita and Paul would move to Twin Falls, Idaho great central location to their kids and grandkids. Benita would continue as a travel nurse in New Mexico, Arizona, Oregon, and Idaho. In 2020 Benita decided to retire from 30 years of nursing and pursue travel adventures with Paul and her artistic passions.