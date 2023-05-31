Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Nov. 2, 1960—May 22, 2023

ST. GEORGE, Utah — It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved brother, Barry Wayne Webb. He died very unexpectedly in his sleep on May 22, 2023, at his home in St. George, Utah.

Barry was born on November 2, 1960 to Barbara and Lloyd Webb in Twin Falls, Idaho. The youngest child of four, Barry was joyful, spirited, funny, intelligent and resourceful. Even as a very young child he was valued as a problem-solver. He could always find missing keys.

Barry was a favorite among his classmates at Twin Falls High School. This was true despite a rather nerdy fondness for The Debate Club. He won a state championship and received scholarship offers as far away as Texas and Pennsylvania.

None-the-less, he elected to stay and attended university in the Inter-Mountain West.

He eventually landed in the hospitality business in Jackson, Wyoming. He lived and worked there for over thirty years. On his days off he would head up to the hot springs of Montana, or sojourn back to southern Idaho. He had a particular fondness for uncrowded places like Murphy’s Hot Springs in Owyhee County, Idaho or Jarbidge, Nevada. He liked gambling in places like Jackpot or Mesquite, Nevada. And, he was very enthusiastically competitive about an ongoing horseshoe throwing competition with his long-time friend, Kurt Rosenau.

Although Barry never married, he was indeed a family man, and the gifts he gave his elders, siblings, cousins, nephews and nieces were numerous and varied. For example, he drove his aunt Clarene and uncle Creed all over Southern Utah during the pandemic just to keep them from going crazy with boredom. We siblings were particularly grateful for his attention to mom and dad. He helped them in every way he could. After dad died, he took mom to the Utah Shakespeare Festival every year.

His nieces and nephews were honored and pleased when they’d show up in Jackson and he’d grill up a dinner for them and their friends no matter the hour. Sometimes that was midnight.

Barry was an all around good guy, and a bit of a character. He will be sorely missed.

Barry is survived by his siblings: Kevan Webb and his wife Donna Webb, Curtis Webb and his wife, Kristy Webb, and Carolea Webb and her husband, Bruce Wright. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Katharine, Clark, Alexander, Nichole and Anne Webb as well as Ian and Amy Wright. He was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd and Barbara Webb, and his nephew, Riley Webb.

The family plans a life celebration on July 22, 2023 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Exact time and place are yet to be determined.