Barry Roger Brown

Forever a patriot, he served 20-years in the Army National Guard. Barry spent most of his career in the auto transport industry retiring in 2003 followed by a stint in politics serving Wendell as a City Council Member.

His love for shooting kept him busy until 2013 when Barry and best friend Nancy became interested in Mountain Bluebirds. They spent the next seven years studying, working the trails, and monitoring eggs and chicks on Camas Prairie. By the spring of 2019, their hard work had added over 900 birds to the Idaho landscape. Barry and Nancy also re-established SIMBA (Southern Idaho Mountain Bluebird Association) attending conferences, organizing meetings, and recruiting. Barry also served on the Board of Directors for the Mountain Bluebird Trails organization. In 2019, Barry retired from this second and notable career of blue birding.