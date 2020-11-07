 Skip to main content
Barr Robert
Barr Robert

Barr Robert

April 2, 1931—October 6, 2020

Robert Lee Barr passed away October 6th, 2020 from natural Causes. He had lived in Hailey, ID; Buhl, ID; Murray, UT and Florida.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores, his brother Richard, and by his sister Louise.

He is survived by his children: Patrick (Anne); Jay (Beth); 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Due to the issues with the pandemic, a private family service will be held at a later date.

