Barr Robert

April 2, 1931—October 6, 2020

Robert Lee Barr passed away October 6th, 2020 from natural Causes. He had lived in Hailey, ID; Buhl, ID; Murray, UT and Florida.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores, his brother Richard, and by his sister Louise.

He is survived by his children: Patrick (Anne); Jay (Beth); 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Due to the issues with the pandemic, a private family service will be held at a later date.