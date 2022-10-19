Nov. 9, 1950 - Oct. 18, 2022

Barbara Teresa Rocha passed away October 18, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 9, 1950 to Frank and Teresa Toste in Artesia, California.

Barbara grew up on a dairy in Snelling, California. As the oldest of her siblings, she took the role of helping out her mom and being able to help her dad on the dairy doing whatever needed to be done.

She and her family moved back to Artesia where her dad went to work on a dairy that later relocated to Corona, California. This is where she met the love of her life, Al Rocha. They were married when she was only 16 years old and they created a family having two kids, Joey and Bernadette.

Al's family had a dairy in the Chino Valley, which they later relocated, as we all know, to Wendell, Idaho. Barbara's life was all about dairy, church, and family. She was always helping with the dairy books, keeping the dairy clean, and even arranging tours. She never treated her employees like employees, they were family. Just like her real family, she always cooked for them.

Besides being on the dairy Barb was very involved with her church. She would cook meals, host large fundraisers, and so much more. She loved her religion, and it was a big part of who she was. Every day since she was 13 years old, she would say the rosary.

If she wasn't on the dairy or at church, you knew she was running around doing things with her kids. First Joey. Joey was always a part of the dairy life and was very involved in 4-H where Barb helped him. Then we have Bernadette. Bernadette was the dancer. Barbara would take Bernadette everywhere to compete.

Barbara's grandkids were her most prized possessions. She would do anything and sacrifice whatever she had for them. She was always picking them up, making them food, going to their games or cheer competitions. Whatever they were doing she was there without a doubt.

As time went on, she never lost her stubborn yet charitable ways. With a beautiful heart, Barbara flew away like a butterfly to her new home in Heaven.

She is survived by her daughter, Bernadette (Chris) Chandler; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Rocha; brother, Frank (Terry) Toste; sisters, Mary Lou Alves and Suzanne Avila; mother, Teresa Toste; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Joey (Carissa), Jason (Kayla), Jacob (Ashley), Joshua (Brittnay), Chanel (Hayden), Chloe, Avery, Leighton, Slater, Roxzen, Deklen, Duke, and Oaklei.

Barb was preceded in death by her father, Frank Toste; her mother and father-in-law, Jose and Ida Rocha; her husband, Al Rocha; and her son, Joey Rocha.

A Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Monday, October 24, 2022, at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave. E, Jerome. Graveside service will conclude at Wendell Cemetery, Wendell.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Angel Fund of Wendell Hot Lunch Program, 850 W Main St., Wendell, Idaho 83355.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Barb's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.