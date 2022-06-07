 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barbara Sue Cabe

  • 0
Barbara Sue Cabe

Oct. 3, 1942—May 24, 2022

Barbara Sue Cabe died on May 24, 2022.

Sue is survived by her husband of almost 62 years, Larry, and three children: Mike (Patti), Donna, and Latrice (Trent), six grandchildren: Trevor, Tanner, Mysti (Russ), Jason (Amy), Autumn and Gabe, and four great-grandchildren: Jeramy, Ryder, Xander and Wyatt.

https://www.kramerfamilyfuneral.com/obituaries/barbara-sue-mcelroy-cabe

A Memorial Service will be held on June 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., Central Church of Christ, 724 S 4th St., Rupert, Idaho 83350.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Visually-impaired Syrian teenager aims for international stardom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News