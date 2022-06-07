Oct. 3, 1942—May 24, 2022
Barbara Sue Cabe died on May 24, 2022.
Sue is survived by her husband of almost 62 years, Larry, and three children: Mike (Patti), Donna, and Latrice (Trent), six grandchildren: Trevor, Tanner, Mysti (Russ), Jason (Amy), Autumn and Gabe, and four great-grandchildren: Jeramy, Ryder, Xander and Wyatt.
A Memorial Service will be held on June 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., Central Church of Christ, 724 S 4th St., Rupert, Idaho 83350.
