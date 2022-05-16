Jan. 25, 1943 - May 9, 2022
Barbara O. Hepworth passed away May 9, 2022. Barbara was born January 25, 1943 to Elmer Francis Jones and Clara Oleta Brown. Barbara is survived by her husband Seth E. Hepworth of Twin Falls, daughter Polly (Terry) Howard of Meridian, sons: Noah Mullins of Colorado Springs, CO, Darryl (Joyce) Mullins of Ariel, WA; grandchildren: Noah, Brandy, Andrea, Chris, Lacy, Ryan, Heather and Mercedes: and many great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her sons John Mullins and Seth E Hepworth II.
A gathering of family will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022 for burial at Twin Falls Cemetery.
