Nov. 12, 1930—Dec. 11, 2022

TWIN FALLS—Barbara M. Short, age 92, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side

on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Barbara was born November 12, 1930 in Springdale, Idaho to Frieda and Ernest McEvers. Her mother later divorced and remarried Foster Stalker. Foster took on Barbara and Ray (brother) as his own children and Barbara adored and loved Foster as her father.

Barbara married Lynn Rice on July 1, 1951. They had two children, Terri and Brenda. Lynn passed away in 1981.

She started working for Mountain Bell Telephone Co. when she was 18 years old and was with that company and its changes until she took an early retirement at the age of 55.

Barbara remarried to Paul F. Short on December 18, 1986. They resided in Big Pine, California until they moved back to Idaho in 1991 to build a house in Twin Falls. With the marriage to Paul she became a mother to his three children, Dana, Paul (Bim), and Stan. She loved and adored them as her own.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed having a house full of family and friends and was hostess to many gatherings. She enjoyed quilting, oil painting, stained glass, ceramics, playing cards and was a fantastic seamstress.

One of the things she enjoyed above all was golfing with the girls, she golfed until she was 89. Barbara and Paul also loved to travel and went many places together and they always had a wonderful time exploring the world around them.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Lynn Rice, her daughter, Brenda Rice, her brother, Ray McEvers. Barbara is survived by her husband Paul F. Short; her children, Terri (Rod) Pooler, Dana Powers, Bim (Joni) Short and Stan (Linda) Short; her grandchildren, Wendy, Rickey, Phillip, Justin, Casey, Jaclyn, Patrick, Amanda, Michelle, Kimberlee, Kevin, Amy, Andrea, Angela, Taryn, Kyrsten, Jace, Taigen, Paul, Sam, and Mary. She is also survived by close to ninety great and great-great grandchildren.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Hospice Visions for their help and loving care at the end of life.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with graveside service following at Sunset Memorial Park at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.