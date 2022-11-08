Barbara Louise Morgan

May 28, 1931—Nov. 4, 2022
BURLEY — Barbara Morgan, formerly of Burley, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022.
Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel located at 8620 Goddard Rd., Boise, with a visitation from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Barbara will be laid to rest Mon., Nov. 14, 2022 1:00 p.m., at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. To read full obituary, go to Barbara’s tribute page at www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.