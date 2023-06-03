June 12, 1933 - April 22, 2023

Proverbs 31:25: “She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come.” This quote could not be more perfect for our mom. She always made sure that she had her hair done and her lipstick on. Yet, she would love riding behind the love of her life on the three-wheeler with the wind blowing in her hair, laughing and enjoying the moment of cruising down the lane on the farm leaving a trail of dust behind them.

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Barbara (Jeanne) Jean Paul returned home to our Father in Heaven on April 22, 2023, at the age of 89 years. She was so excited to get to her 90th birthday, but God had other plans by bringing her home. She was welcomed into heaven with loving arms from her husband of 64 years, Herbert Paul; brothers, Warren and Early Howard, and her parents: Lloyd and Francis Howard. The welcome was extra special with her and her mom since she had not seen her since she was five years old.

Jeanne was born June 12, 1933 in Buhl, Idaho to Lloyd and Francis Howard. She moved to California in her early years and graduated from San Fernando Valley High School in California. After graduation she moved back home to Idaho for a new adventure. Little did she know that she would meet the love of her life, Herbert Paul and fall madly in love with him when he threw grass over the car at her when they met. This meeting was courtesy of Billie Kay Hendricken (Jones) who was Herbert's niece.

Two months later they were married December 22, 1953 on the family farm in Eden, Idaho in the house they would end up raising their three children and entertaining their six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Mom enjoyed the farm so much and loved driving harvest trucks, and especially loved it when dad bought a second combine so the two of them could thrash beans side by side. Many fond memories were shared by family and friends at their home. Jeanne loved entertaining and always had a house full of family and friends that would stop by often to enjoy conversations with coffee, but especially her food.

Times News even wrote an article of her wonderful down-home cooking. Wonderful memories of her biscuits and gravy, apple pie, banana bread, cookies, and her famous sweet green ice tea. And we won't forget her cinnamon rolls and pull apart bread and rolls. She taught all her family how to cook and her love of cooking is being passed down through the generations. So many wonderful meals were shared on the screened in porch and around the huge dining table. Evenings spent sitting on the front porch swing watching sunsets and many thunderstorms across the farmland. Christmas Eve was always a house full of family and laughter with dinner and her famous caramel popcorn which would be served in Herbert's porcelain baby bath tub.

Her family was her pride and joy! Her family went beyond blood and included Dolores and Jerry Czebotar (Utt) and family, and Jeannie Shawver Koch and her husband Bill. Whether it was Sunday family suppers or holidays there was always fun and beautiful memories. She was an active member of West End Social Club and the Russel Lane Harmony Club which was made up of area wives. She was active in all 3 kid's activities, Room Mother, and treats for choir practice for many years. Herbert and Jeanne enjoyed yearly hunting trips with their dear friends Charles and Phyllis Utt in the mountains and dearly loved their trips with the Utts to the Oregon Coast.

After Herbert passed away, she moved into Twin Falls, Idaho into the “little cottage” where she would still host dinners on the deck and as many holiday celebrations as she could. Traditions that she started continue through her whole family. Jeanne loved entertaining and always had a house full of family and friends that would stop by often to enjoy conversations with coffee, but especially the food. The Hallmark Channel became one of her favorite channels to watch. Always tickled when Hallmark gifts were given to her. Her favorite was “The Christmas Waltz”.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Mike Paul (Priscilla) of Salmon, Idaho, Bill Paul (Sandy) of Twin Falls, Idaho and Susan Pohanka (Mike) of Jerome Idaho. Grandchildren Joseph Paul (Andrea) of Twin Falls, Idaho, Laura Bulzomi (Geno) of Eaton, Colorado, Lance Paul (Lonnie) of Buhl, Idaho, Christopher Pohanka (Daisi) of Meridian, Idaho, Megan Ewert (Steve) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Parker Paul of Twin Falls, Idaho and sister-in-law Margie Howard of Twin Falls, Idaho. Her surviving family includes thirteen great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. She cherished time spent with her Church Family at the Evangelical Valley Presbyterian Church and the Silver and Gold Senior Center.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to Dr. Ficklin, the staff at the Cancer Center, the staff at the Serenity Transitional Care facility, and the Auburn Crest Hospice for their care and compassion.

A celebration of life will be held on June 10, 2023 at 11:00 am at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho. A grave side service will be held right after at Sunset Cemetery where our Herbert and Jeanne will be placed into their final resting place together, in lieu of flower, please send donations to Evangelical Valley Presbyterian Church, Hazelton, Idaho or Silver and Gold Senior Center, Eden, Idaho.