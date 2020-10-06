September 19, 1932 ~ October 1, 2020

Barbara Enna Oneida, 88, of Jerome, Idaho, peacefully passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Barbara was born September 19, 1932, in Weiser, Idaho to Harold A. “Ike” and Elsie (Cox) Whismore. Later, the family moved to Southern Idaho and settled in Jerome where she graduated.

She married Lewis G. Oneida on May 27, 1953, in Las Vegas, NV and lived in Coronado, California on the naval base while Lewis served in the Korean War. They moved back to Jerome, Idaho in1955 and raised their 4 children.

Barbara worked alongside her husband building up their family farm and ranch in Jerome. She was the cook for many years as well as the bookkeeper for Oneida Farms. She and her husband were 4-H leaders for many years. She loved to paint, hunt for arrowheads, collect coins, research genealogy and was a world-wide traveler, visiting at least 27 different countries. Later in her life, she loved attending her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s baseball and football games.