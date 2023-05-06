Sept. 25, 1935—April 27, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Barbara Claire Brockman, 87, of Twin Falls, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 27, 2023.

Barbara was born on September 25, 1935, in Oakland, CA to John “Jack” and Rose Kent. As an only child, Barbara has always been showered with love. She would go on to graduate from Livermore High School in 1953.

With a little help from others, Barbara met the love of her life and true soulmate, William “Bill” Brockman.

They married on May 31, 1989, and this would bring a wonderful union of two families. Bill was the light of Barbara’s life. They have made incredible memories over the last 33 years. Some of their favorite moments were exploring the islands of Hawaii, taking day trips to Sun Valley, and hosting delectable dinners for their friends and family.

She and Bill were part of The Magic Valley Cattle Association, where they made many special friends. Barbara also had a fond passion in assisting Bill with a foundation he started called “Bill’s Place Transition Home”.

You could always find Barbara reading a good book, but her favorite time was spent with family. She was an exceptional mother and loving wife.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband, William Brockman, children: Molly (Bryan) Marciel, Glen Marciel and Leslie (John) Marciel Hammitt, step-children: Carol Hopwood, Nancy (Jim) Martiny, Jim (Jessica) Brockman, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

There will be a service honoring Barbara on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, starting at 11:00 am, with a luncheon at Rock Creek Celebration Center, following the service. There will be a rosary held the evening before on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel, starting at 6:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to strongly encourage you to make a contribution towards:

Bill’s Place Transition Home (or the charity of your choice), 183 Rose St. N., Twin Falls, ID 83301.